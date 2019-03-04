Linden receives long-awaited television licence

Latest update March 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mayor of Linden Wanneka Arrindel yesterday received the long awaited license for the Linden Television Station from Minister of State Joseph Harmon.
The presentation was made shortly before the culmination of the Town’s Mashramani Float parade, in the vicinity of the Bayrock Community Centre Ground.
“I just want to present this document to you and to say that I’m extremely happy to hand this document over to you, from the Government of Guyana to the people of Linden,” Minister Harmon posited.
Mayor Arrindel in brief remarks pointed out, “Linden, this now belongs to us, and I know we’re going to use this, and use it well.”
She thanked the Government and especially Minister Harmon. The Mayor further challenged those with the requisite skills and knowledge to get on board to assist with the running of the operations of the facility.
Minister Harmon had promised Lindeners at the recent Flag raising ceremony that, “in just a matter of a week”, the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) would issue to the residents of Linden, the licence for the Linden Television Station (LTV).
Harmon had alluded to the development as historical for Linden.
The much anticipated event was welcomed by residents who had been waiting for years for this to become a reality.
The granting of the licence formed part of the August 21st agreement, between former Regional Chairman Sharma Solomon and the PPPC Administration, following the culmination of the bloody protest in 2012 against the imposition of increased electricity tariffs for the mining Town.
Mar 04, 2019By Calvin Chapman Ten races revved off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, after showers threatened to ruin the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National...
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
The lava spewing from the no-confidence volcano is engulfing the society where masks are falling off like mangoes on a tree... more
On the 13th March 1979, the New Jewel Movement (NJM) created history in the Anglophone Caribbean when it toppled the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]