COURTS Peewee 2018… Defending champs West Ruimveldt reach final four – Tucville upset dangerous St. Agnes

The quarterfinal round of the COURTS Under-11 Peewee football tournament was completed yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with some exciting matches.

The 2017 Champions, West Ruimveldt who had a tough contest in their round-of-16 match against Plaisance Bosco, played with more intent against St. Ambrose Primary in their last eight clash and inflicted a 5-0 thrashing on their opposition. Ruimveldt were led by a brace from Cleon La Rose, while skipper Jonathan Andries, Mark Philips and Syon Sampson each scored one goal.

Tucville Primary got the better of the free scoring St. Agnes with a tactful 3-1 win. Scoring for the football frenzied Tucville School were Carlos Negus, John Harry and Wayne Solomon, while Justin Alcindor netted a consolation for St. Agnes to take his tally to 10 goals.

St. Pius ended the fantastic run of Golden Grove Primary who had killed the dream of Marian Academy reaching a second consecutive final with a 2-0 round-of-16 defeat with a similar 2-0 result.

On the score sheet for St. Pius with one goal each were Chance Niles along with the diminutive and skillful Kaden Wellington; arguably the player with the most flair in the 2018 COURTS Peewee tournament.

Meanwhile, in the final match of the day, kicks from the penalty mark saw North Georgetown get Past Mocha Arcadia 3-2 (sudden death) after full and extra-time drew 0-0. (Calvin Chapman)