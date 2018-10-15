Berbice records most domestic murders for year

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has recorded the most domestic killings so far for the year; a figure that rose yesterday with the brutal slaying of a woman at Corriverton (see other story).

According to information shared by the documentation centre within the Ministry of Social Protection, of the eighteen women killed from January to September, this year, eight were from various parts of Berbice, Region Six.

The recently released statistics point to Region Four, Demerara/Mahaica as having the second highest figure of deaths as a result of domestic situations. Six women were murdered in Region 4.

Domestic murders for the year started off with the killing of an eighteen year old Baramita woman.

Lorinda Thomas reportedly died following a beating at the hands of her reputed husband on January 18, last.

The next murder was that of Rosemary Rudder. Rudder died as a result of strangulation allegedly by the hands of her ex-lover on March 30 last.

The incident was followed by the horrific death of Reona Payne. She was reportedly shot multiple times by her reputed husband, an ex army officer in broad daylight.

On April 19 last, Darmattie Persaud of Belmont Mahaica East Demerara met her demise, allegedly at the hands of her reputed husband.

Dianna Hernandez of Parfaite Harmonie was reportedly strangled by her common law partner on April 25. And when Lowtie Atwaroo was found submerged in a drain at Herstelling East Bank Demerara on May 21, her husband became the main suspect of the crime.

Bindmatie Seetaram and her daughter Serojdeo Khan, of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, were murdered by the head of their household Jainarine Seetaram, who hung himself shortly after committing the crime.

On June 20, Tovonnie Simmons called “Vanie”, a 28-year old mother of four from Limlair Village; Corentyne Berbice was allegedly murdered by her reputed husband who had visited her to settle a matter involving him and her brother. She was stabbed several times before her throat was slashed. On July 4, Shabana Babita Ishack of Number Two Village East Canje, Berbice was murdered, reportedly by her reputed husband.

This was followed by the murder of Sabita Shamnarine of Line Path Skeldon, Corentyne Berbice. She died from gastro intestinal bleeding and shock and haemorrhage to the brain.

Reports indicated that the woman would regularly endure beatings . Then on August 6, Sabrina Lackhan called Rohini of Chesney New Housing Scheme, Corentyne was stabbed to death by her husband who then turned the knife on himself.

Similarly, Chandrawattie Williams of Bath Squatting area West Coast Berbice died from multiple stab wounds. Only yesterday, Itesha Frank of Queenstown Corriverton, Berbice was brutally stabbed and killed by her partner

Meanwhile earlier in the year, the documentation unit recorded the murder of Evadne Baptiste of Port Kaituma , North West District . The woman’s partner allegedly cuffed her to her head, causing her to fall. She died as result of blunt trauma to the head.

Shenece Lawrence of Freeman Street, East La Penitence was allegedly also murdered by her lover. Sasia Adams was also allegedly a victim of violence, and died after allegedly falling out of a moving car. Her boyfriend, Sewcharan is currently facing a manslaughter charge.

And Hafez of Sideline Dam Vergenogen whose skeletal remains were discovered in Bartica is also on the list of murders for 2018.

According to some statistics the incidents of domestic violence by an intimate partner in Guyana rose from 74.8 percent in 2011 to 89 percent in 2017, with females accounting for upward of 80 percent of the victims.

The highest number of these crimes occurs in Region Three, Essequibo Coast and Islands; Region Four, Demerara/Mahaica; and Region Six, East Berbice/Corentyne, which account for roughly three-quarters of the reported incidents of gender-based violence. The majority of the victims are between the ages of 16 and 45 years of age.