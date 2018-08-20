Trinidadian firm donates $1M to Rotary Club of Demerara

Trinidadian construction company, Kee-Chanona Limited has donated $1M to the Rotary Club of Demerara.

The company has partnered with local firm Nabi & Sons Ltd. to construct the Mazaruni Prisons.

The presentation was made on Saturday by its Managing Director, Mr. Thomas Chanona along with representatives from both firms. Chanona addressed the club about his company and some of what prompted their decision to expand operations to Guyana.

Mr. Chanona is a Rotarian and a member of the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain.

The funds from this donation will be used for the community projects done by the Rotary Club of Demerara. Much of it will be used for the Rupununi Medical Outreach.

This year, the expedition will take place in October and will target 18 villages focusing on uterine cancer screenings. The expedition will see the re-introduction of VIA testing by partnering with Remote Access Medical (RAM) and the Ministry of Public Health. Screenings for other non-communicable diseases and others will also be conducted.

Rotary International (RI) brings together a global network of volunteer leaders to tackle the world most pressing humanitarian challenges. RI connects 1.2 million members from 34,000 clubs scattered across 200 countries.

They work towards improving lives at both national and international levels from helping families and communities to working towards a polio-free world.

The Rotary Club of Demerara has over 40 members who are business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build peace and goodwill in their communities. The Rotary Club of Demerara meets every Tuesday at the Pegasus from 6pm.