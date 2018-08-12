Latest update August 12th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

27 female foreign nationals arrested in raid on Covent Garden “Strip Club”

Aug 12, 2018 News 0

A Friday night raid on a “Strip Club” at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, by Police from ‘A’ Division and Headquarters, has seen some 27 female Foreign Nationals being arrested.

Police photo of the scene.

Police in a statement indicated that they raided the business based on a report received that a “Strip Club” was in operation at the said location. The raid that was conducted between 21:50 and 23:55 hrs, saw the women being arrested, while a thorough search of the premises resulted in a case of liquor being seized by the police and lodged, since there are reportedly no licences to operate any business whatsoever on the premises.
The owner of the property, who is said to be from Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was also taken into custody, and is assisting police with their investigations.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Cricket… Emirt’s MOM showing gives Warriors last over win – As St Lucia Stars loose 13th consecutive match

Hero CPL T20 Cricket… Emirt’s MOM showing gives Warriors last...

Aug 12, 2018

By Sean Devers In a game that began in glorious sunshine and concluded under floodlights, the ExxonMobil Guyana Amazon Warriors took an early lead in the sixth edition of the Hero CPL T20 cricket...
Read More
Dey cops main event at Ansa Mc Al icool and Lucozade cycle meet

Dey cops main event at Ansa Mc Al icool and...

Aug 12, 2018

Tickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors September matches go on sale tomorrow

Tickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors September...

Aug 12, 2018

One more event added to Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic today – Photo Finish Replay camera in place with over 60 entries

One more event added to Nand Persaud Karibee...

Aug 12, 2018

GMRSC’s King of the Strip 3… South Dakota Launch pad completed

GMRSC’s King of the Strip 3… South Dakota...

Aug 12, 2018

John finishes 6th in Caribbean Cycling Championships

John finishes 6th in Caribbean Cycling...

Aug 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Crossing the Rubicon

    The AFC is ‘dead meat’. It had in January of 2015 forecast its own demise should it enter into an alliance with... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 12 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]