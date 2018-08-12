27 female foreign nationals arrested in raid on Covent Garden “Strip Club”

A Friday night raid on a “Strip Club” at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, by Police from ‘A’ Division and Headquarters, has seen some 27 female Foreign Nationals being arrested.

Police in a statement indicated that they raided the business based on a report received that a “Strip Club” was in operation at the said location. The raid that was conducted between 21:50 and 23:55 hrs, saw the women being arrested, while a thorough search of the premises resulted in a case of liquor being seized by the police and lodged, since there are reportedly no licences to operate any business whatsoever on the premises.

The owner of the property, who is said to be from Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was also taken into custody, and is assisting police with their investigations.