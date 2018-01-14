Whiskey smuggling file on former SWAT Commander with DPP

Latest update January 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police have completed their investigations into the alleged whiskey smuggling scandal that led to former SWAT Commander, Motie Dookie, being relieved of his position and being placed under close arrest.
A release stated that the file has been sent for legal advice. “Deputy Superintendent M. Dookie who was posted (temporarily) to the Strategic Planning Unit has proceeded on his annual vacation leave, to which he is entitled to, on yesterday’s date,” the release added. Dookie, the former head of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, was apprehended in a minibus with 30 smuggled cases of Johnny Walker whisky on December 31, 2017 at Whim, Corentyne. The driver was also arrested.
The former SWAT commander had reportedly told the ranks that the whisky belonged to him and that he was taking the cases to an Old Year’s Night party. He reportedly later denied knowledge of the whiskey.
Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine later told reporters that Dookie had been temporarily transferred to the Strategic Planning Unit.
Investigators from the Guyana Revenue Authority also reportedly questioned the Deputy Superintendent of Police.
