Latest update January 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Whiskey smuggling file on former SWAT Commander with DPP

Jan 14, 2018 News 0

Police have completed their investigations into the alleged whiskey smuggling scandal that led to former SWAT Commander, Motie Dookie, being relieved of his position and being placed under close arrest.
A release stated that the file has been sent for legal advice. “Deputy Superintendent M. Dookie who was posted (temporarily) to the Strategic Planning Unit has proceeded on his annual vacation leave, to which he is entitled to, on yesterday’s date,” the release added. Dookie, the former head of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, was apprehended in a minibus with 30 smuggled cases of Johnny Walker whisky on December 31, 2017 at Whim, Corentyne. The driver was also arrested.
The former SWAT commander had reportedly told the ranks that the whisky belonged to him and that he was taking the cases to an Old Year’s Night party. He reportedly later denied knowledge of the whiskey.
Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine later told reporters that Dookie had been temporarily transferred to the Strategic Planning Unit.
Investigators from the Guyana Revenue Authority also reportedly questioned the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

More in this category

Sports

GLTA annual awards ceremony…Downes, Campbell, Gentle & Kalekyezi are tennis’ number ones

GLTA annual awards ceremony…Downes, Campbell, Gentle &...

Jan 14, 2018

By Calvin Chapman When the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) held their awards ceremony for 2017 at the National Racquet Center on Woolford Avenue on Friday night, local maestros Cristy Campbell...
Read More
Young Chanderpaul bats Jaguars into superior position – 3rd day, 9th round

Young Chanderpaul bats Jaguars into superior...

Jan 14, 2018

U-19 World Cup…Allen, Ravindra lead NZ to eight-wicket win over Windies

U-19 World Cup…Allen, Ravindra lead NZ to...

Jan 14, 2018

Lethem gearing up for Guyana’s 48th Republic Anniversary

Lethem gearing up for Guyana’s 48th Republic...

Jan 14, 2018

Seeram’s bar backs Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Dominoes

Seeram’s bar backs Wiltshire Birth Anniversary...

Jan 14, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League…East Bank clubs gearing up for kick off on Saturday

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra...

Jan 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]