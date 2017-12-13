Guyana full of drama queen

A man don’t want people trouble ee wife yet he gun go out and pick fight wid somebody. He jook up de man and land in Lot 12 Camp Street.

He in jail and all de man dem troubling ee wife. Is de same thing play out in Parliament Monday.

De Pee Pee Pee want to question every cent wha de Oh Pee get. Ten Edghill decide to pick fight wid de Speaker, thinking he coulda jook him up because he had a jookah in ee waist.

Right away de police get call in and he refuse to lef de place. He want show he big, bad and he powerful.

He hold up de parliament business fuh almost seven hours.

Wha he didn’t bargain for was wha gun happen de next day. Dem boys hear de police was waiting fuh him yesterday morning. As soon as he foot cross de road fuh go in parliament dem hold him and lock him up at Brickdam.

He didn’t get to ask no more question and his colleagues was told by de Speaker, “De time y’all had to ask questions, yesterday, Ten Edghill waste it.” And he promptly pass de Budget estimate fuh six agencies, not one but six, without anybody allowed to ask a question.

Exactly wha happen to de man who get jail and lef he wife outside fuh people do whatever dem want wid she, is de same thing happen to Ten Edghill and he colleagues.

De coalition can do whatever dem want. Just like how every man gun tek dem eyes and pass de man wife, is de same thing de coalition gun do wid de figures fuh dem six state agencies.

Don’t be surprised if dem use lead pencil land eraser like Irfaat.

Dem boys seh dem never know that parliament got so much drama queen and guess who is de leader— that crook Jagdeo.

He set up de whole thing but he didn’t bargain fuh de surprise de speaker give dem.

Talk half and hope dem learn from that drama.