Latest update December 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver jailed for sexually assaulting girl, 7

Dec 07, 2017 News 0

Jailed: Anansuarundin Khan

Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman yesterday sentenced a taxi driver to two years imprisonment after she found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
Thirty-six-year-old Anansuarundin Khan of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen. He was represented by Attorney-at-law, Sase Gunraj.
The court heard that the taxi driver was hired by the child’s mother to carry her to school and take her home.
It was while the defendant was taking her home that he stopped the vehicle, zipped down the child’s pants and fondled her private parts.
The child upon her arrival home complained to her mother.
The mother then went and reported the matter to the police. Khan was arrested and charged for the offence. He was out on $150,000 bail.

More in this category

Sports

Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tourney launched

Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tourney launched

Dec 07, 2017

The 5th Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tournament was launched on Tuesday and will kick off in the bauxite mining town of Linden on Sunday with the traditional march past of teams and...
Read More
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta looks ominous as Richardson finds form

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Dec 07, 2017

Berbice Cricket Board 2nd Division Cricket…Brilliant Kevin Sinclair leads RHT Bakewell to crushing victory over Tamarind Root

Berbice Cricket Board 2nd Division...

Dec 07, 2017

Smalta/MOPH under-12 peewee tournament continues Saturday

Smalta/MOPH under-12 peewee tournament continues...

Dec 07, 2017

Matarkai Sports Committee 2nd annual street football set for December 26 kick off

Matarkai Sports Committee 2nd annual street...

Dec 07, 2017

GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for beginner players Under-10

GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for...

Dec 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]