Driver jailed for sexually assaulting girl, 7

Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman yesterday sentenced a taxi driver to two years imprisonment after she found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
Thirty-six-year-old Anansuarundin Khan of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen. He was represented by Attorney-at-law, Sase Gunraj.
The court heard that the taxi driver was hired by the child’s mother to carry her to school and take her home.
It was while the defendant was taking her home that he stopped the vehicle, zipped down the child’s pants and fondled her private parts.
The child upon her arrival home complained to her mother.
The mother then went and reported the matter to the police. Khan was arrested and charged for the offence. He was out on $150,000 bail.
