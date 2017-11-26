Caribbean C/Chip team to come from National Open – Ninvalle

The upcoming Terrence Alli National Open boxing tournament will see the best local pugilist on show and is a prerequisite for selection to represent Guyana in the Caribbean Championships slated for St Lucia in December.

The tournament which punches off on Tuesday at the National Gymnasium is expected to give the national selectors the ideal forum for judging abilities and a National team will go into camp soon after, Guyana Boxing Association President Steve Ninvalle has disclosed.

The Terrence Alli National Open runs for three days and concludes on Thursday. “Guyana was crowned champions of both Caribbean Development tournaments since its birth here in 2015. We are aiming to do the same now that the tournament has been renamed the Caribbean Championships,” Ninvalle said.

“We have registered to send a team of 13 boxers to St Lucia. Last year we sent a team of 11 and returned home with 10 gold medals and one silver. My hope is that this year we can better our gold medal haul,” the GBA president added.

The Guyana Defence Force is the reigning National Open champion but is expected to have strong competition from the Republican Gym, Forgotten Youth Foundation and Guyana Police Force. Approximately 14 fights are scheduled for each night of the competition with the first punch set for 7 pm.