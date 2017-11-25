Rafman Ally 15-over cricket tourney to commence tomorrow

Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM
Rafman Ally 15-over softball cricket tournament is set to commence tomorrow at several venues in Georgetown.
The event will be played in open and Masters’ category with trophies and cash prizes at stake. Interested team are asked to make contact with Ally on 645-2233 or 697 2700 for information on registration.
