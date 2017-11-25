Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Cops round up Corentyne rustlers, recover stolen cattle

Nov 25, 2017

 – hunt on for rancher who fled

Police from the Corentyne are trying to locate a cattle rancher who escaped after ranks tracked down several stolen cattle to his property.
Two Fridays ago, cattle farmer Nandkishore Tagram of Number 62 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, went to the Number 62 Police Outpost and reported that 40 head of his cattle, including calves that were branded with his registered brand DON14, had disappeared.
He had left them to graze outside his ranch at the Number 62 Village Backlands.
On Sunday, police received information that caused them, and the victim of the rustling, to visit a ranch in the Backlands Savannah of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne.
But the owner prevented them from entering to ascertain if the animals were there.
The following day, a larger party of police returned to the ranch which is owned by a resident of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne. This time, the owner and some workers fled.
Police recovered 23 of the missing cows, including three calves. Eighteen of the animals bore the brand of the victim of the rustling.
Ranks have detained a 27-year-old labourer of Tain Village, Corentyne, but are still to locate the cattle rancher.

