Cops round up Corentyne rustlers, recover stolen cattle

Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM
– hunt on for rancher who fled
Police from the Corentyne are trying to locate a cattle rancher who escaped after ranks tracked down several stolen cattle to his property.
Two Fridays ago, cattle farmer Nandkishore Tagram of Number 62 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, went to the Number 62 Police Outpost and reported that 40 head of his cattle, including calves that were branded with his registered brand DON14, had disappeared.
He had left them to graze outside his ranch at the Number 62 Village Backlands.
On Sunday, police received information that caused them, and the victim of the rustling, to visit a ranch in the Backlands Savannah of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne.
But the owner prevented them from entering to ascertain if the animals were there.
The following day, a larger party of police returned to the ranch which is owned by a resident of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne. This time, the owner and some workers fled.
Police recovered 23 of the missing cows, including three calves. Eighteen of the animals bore the brand of the victim of the rustling.
Ranks have detained a 27-year-old labourer of Tain Village, Corentyne, but are still to locate the cattle rancher.
Nov 25, 2017Two time defending champions Sparta Boss, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt and Future Stars, were amongst the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, kicked off on...
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
It is almost impossible to topple an iconic, founding leader of a political party. One essential reason explains it – he/she... more
You know that it is payday when the lines at the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) outside of the main banks begin to snake... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]