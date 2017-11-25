57 witnesses to testify in Princess Casino robbery trial

The police are expected to call a total of 57 witnesses—inclusive of police officers and civilians—when the trial of three men who are accused of carrying out a multimillion-dollar robbery at Princess Casino, commences on January 5, 2018, before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Wayne Griffith, 29, of Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara; Junior Stuart, 30, of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown and Andre Blackman, 35, of Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara, are accused of robbing Daniel Roberts and Alfea Gajadhar of $8,951,000 – property of the Princess Casino – on April 29, at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The three men pleaded not guilty to the charge and are currently out on bail.

When the matter came up yesterday for reports in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves stated that the case file contains statements from 57 persons. He also disclosed that the police have no intention of filing any additional statements.

Thereafter, Magistrate Latchman announced the trial date.

Initially, the three robbery accused were on trial before Magistrate Leron Daly. However, after a few months, Magistrate Daly recused herself from hearing the matter. Hence, it was transferred to Magistrate Latchman for her to start a new trial.

Also charged separately with this crime is former murder accused Jamil Charles, 29, a mason, of Cummings Lodge, Greater, Georgetown.

According to police, four men arrived at the Ramada Hotel in a white motorcar bearing a fake number plate. They were armed with guns and entered the Princess Casino, discharging several rounds in the process.

They relieved a security guard of his shotgun and ordered patrons and staffers to lie on the ground.

It was reported that the gunmen held a cashier at gunpoint and made off with local and foreign currency. Three of the alleged bandits reportedly escaped on foot, while police were able to apprehend one of them, since he was reportedly trapped in the casino.

However, one of the men was reportedly arrested in a house a few days after the robbery with a large quantity of wet money and other valuables. Another suspect, who was a former security guard at the Casino, allegedly provided the gunmen with vital information about the gambling spot’s operations.

During the ordeal, Police Lance Corporal Andrew Richardson and four hotel staffers sustained gunshot wounds.