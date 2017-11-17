Fake kidnap plot…..Trinidadian further remanded

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday further remanded Sawak Maraj, the Trinidadian national who allegedly faked his own kidnapping to get money from his parents.

The 33-year-old Chemical Engineer was indicted for conspiring with others to commit a felony and giving the police false information. Particulars of the first charge against Maraj alleged that on October 27, at Georgetown, he knowingly gave false information to the police, stating that he was kidnapped, and that his abductors demanded US$700,000 for his release.

It was further alleged that on the same day at Madewini Resort, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Maraj conspired with other persons to negotiate to obtain a ransom of US$700,000. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

When the matter was called yesterday, Attorney-at-law Bernard De Santos stood before the court and stated that he would be representing Maraj. The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his client since he is enduring inhumane conditions at the Lusignan Pasture and “it seems that the police are now looking for evidence”.

The Prosecutor told the court that the file is incomplete since there are a few points to clear up.

The Chief Magistrate then inquired from the Investigating Rank (IR) why the matter was not yet ready and he stated that they were waiting on a statement from the defendant’s father and a statement from Exxon Mobil, the prospective employer of the defendant.

The man’s lawyer then stated that his client should be granted a speedy trial since he is a foreign national.

Prosecutor Moore told the court that he maintained his objection to bail being granted to the defendant, citing the fact that the lodging of a travel document doesn’t provide assurance that the defendant will not flee the jurisdiction, because the border is not secure.

The prosecutor continued to argue that the defendant was previously involved in a similar act and the police are considering having International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) be involved in the matter.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also gave a caution statement stating that he staged his own kidnapping.

The magistrate remanded the defendant until November 21.