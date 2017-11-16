Latest update November 16th, 2017 9:59 AM

BREAKING NEWS!! Police Intelligence rank fingered in ‘Sagga’ murder turns self in

Nov 16, 2017 News 0

– tells Kaieteur News he’s innocent, claims he has alibi

Corporal Derwin Eastman

Police Intelligence rank Corporal Derwin Eastman, one of the policemen fingered in the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, called “Saga,” surrendered shortly after noon today, but not before contacting Kaieteur News to proclaim his innocence.
Eastman, a former ‘Best Cop,’ turned himself in at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. He is now the fourth police rank to be detained for the killing, which now appears to be more that the robbery/murder it first appeared to be.
The alleged murderer is said to have claimed that an Intelligence rank provided him with the firearm that was used to kill Scipio.
In an interview with Kaieteur News, Eastman said that he was in no way involved in the murder.
He stated that he knew that accused killer from having arrested him on two prior occasions. He said from footage at the scene of the killing, he helped his colleagues to identify and arrest the suspect.
Eastman insisted that he is being “set up,” but gave no clear motive as to why this was being done.
Scipio, 58, was shot dead shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also robbed of a gold chain.
Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, was subsequently charged for his murder. He resided a short distance from the hotel where the victim was shot.
