Unconscious teacher… Detectives looking for man seen leaving night club with victim

Detectives are looking for a man who was spotted leaving a Kitty, Georgetown night club with the 22-year-old school teacher who was found in an unconscious state on Sunday morning in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.

Up to press time, the cops were reviewing surveillance camera at the club, trying to gather as much information on the individual.

Kaieteur News was informed that between Saturday night to Sunday morning, Kescia Branche was seen partying with two men at two different night spots. The identity of one of the men is known by her friends and his information has been shared with the police. However, the identity of the individual that she was last seen with remains a mystery. Also, the police are questioning the father of the victim’s three-year-old child.

“We are looking at all the angles. It can be that she walked out the club with one person, but a vehicle might have been waiting on her a short distance away, so we are investigating this with an open mind,” a police source said.

Yesterday, the victim’s father, Alfred said that her condition remains the same. “She is still on a life support machine in the Intensive Care Unit.”

Meanwhile, a friend of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher explained that he was in the same night club when Branche introduced him to a gentleman who she was dancing with—this was sometime around midnight.

“She passed me and said hi. She was dancing and having fun and enjoying herself. She didn’t seem intoxicated,” the friend said, while adding that he did not see when the young teacher left the night club.

Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, the First Street, Cummings Lodge resident was found on the roadway—unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries.

Anyone with information that could assist is being asked to contact Mr. Alfred Branche (592) 677-8733 or the nearest police station.