Unconscious teacher… Detectives looking for man seen leaving night club with victim

Latest update November 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Detectives are looking for a man who was spotted leaving a Kitty, Georgetown night club with the 22-year-old school teacher who was found in an unconscious state on Sunday morning in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.
Up to press time, the cops were reviewing surveillance camera at the club, trying to gather as much information on the individual.
Kaieteur News was informed that between Saturday night to Sunday morning, Kescia Branche was seen partying with two men at two different night spots. The identity of one of the men is known by her friends and his information has been shared with the police. However, the identity of the individual that she was last seen with remains a mystery. Also, the police are questioning the father of the victim’s three-year-old child.
“We are looking at all the angles. It can be that she walked out the club with one person, but a vehicle might have been waiting on her a short distance away, so we are investigating this with an open mind,” a police source said.
Yesterday, the victim’s father, Alfred said that her condition remains the same. “She is still on a life support machine in the Intensive Care Unit.”
Meanwhile, a friend of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher explained that he was in the same night club when Branche introduced him to a gentleman who she was dancing with—this was sometime around midnight.
“She passed me and said hi. She was dancing and having fun and enjoying herself. She didn’t seem intoxicated,” the friend said, while adding that he did not see when the young teacher left the night club.
Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, the First Street, Cummings Lodge resident was found on the roadway—unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries.
Anyone with information that could assist is being asked to contact Mr. Alfred Branche (592) 677-8733 or the nearest police station.
Nov 07, 2017Floodlights successfully defend Masters Crown By Zaheer Mohamed History was created Sunday night when the seventh edition of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup...
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Former President Donald Ramotar sits in the comfort of his home in Pradoville 1 and sends off missives to the newspapers... more
Guyana has bungled its handling of the territorial controversy with Venezuela. The talks which were held recently in New... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean small states should be readying themselves for a major joint push to make the 23rd session Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]