Man checks into hotel, breaks into stall below

A man was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $1 million when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrate’s court, Essequibo Coast. The defendant, Fitzroy Holligan, better known as Fishy, of lot 13 Zorg, Essequibo Coast, had been slapped with the charge of simple larceny.

Fitzroy pleaded not guilty to the first charge which stated that on October 28, last, he broke and entered Stall number 32, belonging to Deleep Singh.

Fitzroy allegedly stole from the stall $1.9 million in cash, US$3,700 in cash, and a quantity of jewellery valued at $800,000.

The said stall is situated on the bottom flat of the WD’s Mall, Charity. At the night of the incident, Fitzroy was reportedly checked in at the WD’s Hotel, located on the top floor of the building. Camera footage revealed that some time around 11:00 pm on the day in question, Fitzroy was seen entering the said stall, he later exited with something bulky under his jersey.

Fitzroy pleaded with Magistrate Esther Sam for bail, reasoning that he has a little baby to take care of. Fitzroy then told the court that he is a businessman on the Coast, and has had a fixed place on residence in Zorg for over six years.

After taking into account the severity of the crime committed, Fitzroy was placed on bail in the sum of $1M.