MPs behave like market whores

When Jagdeo was in office de opposition use to protest. Soulja Bai and he kavakamites dem use to go and stand up wid placards in dem hand fuh one hour.

Some hold de placard up in de air; some hold it in front dem face and some use to cover dem waist.

Dem never think bout carrying dem placard into parliament. Now Soulja Bai in office, de opposition who use to laugh and get de police to remove dem now doing de same thing.

Dem boys seh de now opposition carry de protest thing li’l too far. Dem behavior and dem attitude in parliament spell disaster fuh this nation, especially to de young people.

Dem boys watch de reaction on de faces of de diplomats who did get invite to parliament. Dem boys feel shame; one diplomat tell dem boys it was nasty and distasteful. It was downright low to watch how de leaders carry on inside de parliament.

De diplomat seh it was like if you invite a man to you house and when he come you put de latrine next to de chair wheh he sit down.

Dem boys seh dem behaviour was wuss than dem market whores. Everybody know Parliament deh near de market but dem never expect de market woulda move inside parliament.

Everybody seh dem attitude, de way dem carry on, and de things dem did mek some market people tek de behavior to a new level. Some of dem pull down dem pants, pull out dem prick and wave it at dem.

That is de level to which de leaders of dis country can drive de ordinary man and market whores to behave in front dem eyes for de world to see. Dem boys never hear or see any such behavior inside or near parliament. Is a shame.

Wid such behavior is only time will tell if dem gun mek parliament into a brothel.

Talk half and shame pun dem leaders.