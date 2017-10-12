Sham Grocery XI win Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball Title

– pockets $100,000

A determined Sham Grocery XI Team on Sunday last played purposeful cricket to win the 3rd Edition of the Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball Cricket Tournament. Playing in front of a large and colourful crowd, Sham Grocery

held their nerves to defeat Spartans by five wickets. The Tournament was organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division Teams in memory of the late Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Bakewell, Mr. Naeem Nasir. Nasir died five years ago on the 9th October at the age of 52 years and was described as an outstanding friend of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

The Tournament featured ten teams. In the Opening round – Rising Star of Port Mourant defeated Shamie Grocery of Rose Hall Town by nine wickets, M. Ally Super 95 cruised past Son of Pitches of Hampshire by 22 runs, Terry Pike Grocery lost to Fyrish Strikers by 8 wickets, Spartan of Canje defeated Tamarind Root by eight wickets, while Sham Grocery defeated Hard Knock of Ulverston by ten wickets.

In the second round, Rising Star drew a bye to the semifinals while Spartan defeated Fyrish Strikers by eight wickets in the first match. Batting first, Fyrish scored 48 for 4 off their allotted five-overs, while Spartan raced to 49 without loss off 4.1-overs. In the final match of the second round, Sham’s Grocery advanced to the next round by defeating M. Ali & Son Super 95 by nine wickets. M. Ali & Son Super 95 were invited to take first strike after losing the toss and rattled up 37 for 5 from 5-overs. Sham Grocery replied with 40 for 1 from 2.5-overs to win by nine wickets. In the lone semifinals, Spartan defeated Rising Star by 6 wickets after restricting them to 37 for 5. Spartan responded with 40 for 4 from 4.2-overs.

In the final which was played for 8-overs, Sham Grocery won the toss and invited Spartan to take first strike. Spartan scored 70 all out off their 8-overs. Their progress was affected by five run outs, caused by the brilliant fielding of Sham Grocery XI. In response, Sham Grocery were indebted to 21 from Vishal Phillips and 14 not out by a level headed Troy Mathieson as they reached their target with 2-overs to spare, ending at 72 for 5. Troy Mathieson was named Man of the Finals for his level headed batting and all round performance. The winning team took home $100,000 and the Nasir Memorial Trophy, the 1st Runner-up $50,000 and a trophy while the 2nd Runner-up received $25,000.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the tournament as another highly successful project of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation and disclosed that the Nasir Memorial Tournament was the 555th programme for the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for 2017. Describing Naeem Nasir as a true friend of the Club, Foster stated that it was a privilege to pay tribute to an outstanding Guyanese who did so much for his country and whose legacy would last a lifetime.

Bakewell has been an official sponsor of the Club since 2000 and during that time, the sponsored team has won a combined nine titles, while the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has won five National Club of the Year Award and became the only Club to receive a National Award – The Medal of Service in 2016. The long serving Club official expressed profound gratitude to Bakewell and its General Manager Rajin Ganga for the Company’s support over the last seventeen years.

Ganga, in brief remarks hailed the special bond that exists between the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and Bakewell. He expressed confidence that the successful relationship would continue well into the future. The founder of Bakewell, Ganga noted, was a visionary thinker and a strong believer in sports, education and culture.