Affected Bath resident gets home repaired after materials delayed

Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Dhanrajie Harrichand, one of the storm-affected residents of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Region 5, can now return to her home as repairs have been completed.
This is according to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo. Harrichand’s house, a government release explained, collapsed in mid-September due to a freak storm.
During a visit to the affected community on September 22, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo made a commitment to 58-year-old Harrichand to aid in the reconstruction of her home.
Repairs began the same day. However, due to delays in the delivery of building materials, the house was completed on Thursday.
The Prime Minister said he was surprised to learn, through reports that the home was incomplete and he apologised for the delay.
The halt in completing the re-construction was as a result of the truck delivering the lumber encountering problems. Two days ago, businessman Komal Singh, of Gaico Construction dispatched a team of workers, to rectify the situation. The roof and windows have been put onto the structure, and the house is completed, the Prime Minister said.
He expressed gratitude to Singh for stepping in. He also disclosed that he will be donating a food hamper to her this weekend because of the inconvenience.
The freak-storm which hit the community of Bath Settlement was as a result of strong winds from the recent hurricanes that affected Caribbean territories. Three houses were damaged in Bath.
Harrichand’s home suffered the worst.
The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region 5, the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), and the government have assisted with repairs to all three houses.
Oct 07, 2017A brilliant unbeaten119 from 20-year-old West Indies U-19 batsman Tevin Imlach lit up the Young Warriors ground in Cumberland Canje as West Demerara batted all day to reach 287-7 against Lower...
Oct 07, 2017
Oct 07, 2017
Oct 07, 2017
Last Tuesday, I began a three part series on the PNC at age 60. That essay briefly looked at Forbes Burnham. Today, I assess... more
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) cannot solve the problem of poor government spending. There is nothing that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also a Senior... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]