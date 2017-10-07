Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Affected Bath resident gets home repaired after materials delayed

The house being repaired

Dhanrajie Harrichand, one of the storm-affected residents of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Region 5, can now return to her home as repairs have been completed.
This is according to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo. Harrichand’s house, a government release explained, collapsed in mid-September due to a freak storm.
During a visit to the affected community on September 22, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo made a commitment to 58-year-old Harrichand to aid in the reconstruction of her home.
Repairs began the same day. However, due to delays in the delivery of building materials, the house was completed on Thursday.
The Prime Minister said he was surprised to learn, through reports that the home was incomplete and he apologised for the delay.
The halt in completing the re-construction was as a result of the truck delivering the lumber encountering problems. Two days ago, businessman Komal Singh, of Gaico Construction dispatched a team of workers, to rectify the situation. The roof and windows have been put onto the structure, and the house is completed, the Prime Minister said.
He expressed gratitude to Singh for stepping in. He also disclosed that he will be donating a food hamper to her this weekend because of the inconvenience.
The freak-storm which hit the community of Bath Settlement was as a result of strong winds from the recent hurricanes that affected Caribbean territories. Three houses were damaged in Bath.
Harrichand’s home suffered the worst.
The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region 5, the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), and the government have assisted with repairs to all three houses.

