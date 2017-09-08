Latest update September 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Tony’s ‘Gold is Money’ Birth Anniversary Dominoes set for Sunday

Sep 08, 2017 Sports 0

Seeram’s Bar of Alexander Village is the venue for this Sunday’s big Dominoes Competition

Tony of ‘Gold is Money’ hands over one of the trophies to Mark Wiltshire at Seeram’s Bar yesterday.

to celebrate the Birth Anniversary Tony of ‘Gold is Money’ team. According to Organiser Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire the competition is open to all teams across the country and the entrance fee is $15,000 per team.
Wiltshire also disclosed that over $250,000 in prize monies are up for grabs, adding that the prizes are guaranteed. The winning team will receive $150,000, while the second and third placed finishers will take home $75,000 and $35,000 respectively.
Interested teams can contact Wiltshire on tele#665-5855 or Tony on 621-6077. He called on teams to get to the venue early for a prompt 14:30 hrs start. All the Guyana National Dominoes Association rules will be in effect according to Wiltshire.

