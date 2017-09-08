Guyana fed up wid pig in bag

Fip Motilall come to Guyana bruck. Brassington, that crook and Jagdeo, that scamp, put Fip pun he foot. Dem boys believe that Fip compensate dem because dem is not family and dem was never friends.

Brassington give him de US$10 million performance bond from de insurance company wha he friend and buddy own. That is wha seal de US$30 million hydro road contract and mek NICIL, de same company wha Brassington head, advance Fip money to bring in used equipment and scrap iron fuh de road.

Everybody remember Brassington and Fip try to hid de equipment wha de advance money buy. De Waterfalls paper find dem in Linden pun a barge.

Fip never had a blind cent to buy a piece of rope much less to begin de contract. He come as a pauper and lef as a prince. He use to run from de press. Now dem got another set who trying wha Fip do.

This set running from de press, too. De Waterfalls paper call dem and ask dem some simple and very straightforward questions about demselves and wha dem want to do in Guyana. One of de threesome tell dem boys to put that question in writing and e-mail it.

When dem boys ask dem to name some of de places where dem do jobs, de answer was that it was confidential. Right away dem boys remember Jagdeo.

Dem boys seh when a company cannot disclose where and in which country it work before and wid who, right away red flag gone up. When you seh it is confidential, things become more suspicious.

When pressed fuh more answers about de company de threesome seh how dem reputation should not be questioned. When dem boys hear that, dem get confused. Dem don’t know where to look fuh their reputation because that and all confidential. Dem can’t find nutten.

Dem boys swear they don’t want Guyana get another pig in bag. Remember Fip did open an office in a garage in Campbellville; this set start wid an office in a garage in Canada. Fip tie bundle wid de govt; this set trying to tie bundle wid de govt.

Fip come wid a big proposal and no money; this set come wid a small proposal and even smaller money hoping to carry away even bigger money than FIP.

Talk half and avoid another pig in bag fuh Guyana.