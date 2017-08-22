NA Warriors to meet Rose Hall Town Jammers on Sunday in Berbice B/ball final

The Berbice Amateur Basketball Association 2017 Tournament for teams in Berbice sponsored

by Nigel Hinds Financial Net continued over the weekend with New Amsterdam Warriors and Ithaca Hardliners clashing in the second Semi-Final at the Hardliners court. NA Warriors defeated Ithaca Hardliners 59-57 to book their spot in the final.

The first quarter saw them lead 21-8 and at half time 29-21. The third quarter ended 45-24 for Warriors who moved onto win 59-57. Kwesi Mickle led with 16 points, 2 steals, Kevin Thom 11 points and Edmar Semple 10 points, 4 steal saw Warriors through. Liners’ Royan Solomon 12 points, Deander Walcott 9 points and Elroy Amsterdam 12 points led their charge.

NA Warriors will meet Rose Hall Town Jammers on Sunday at the New Amsterdam Basketball court from 6:00pm in the Final.

Six teams participated in the competition which was played on a round Robin basis in two zones. Zone A includes Canje Knight, Fyrish Black Shark and Ithaca Hardliners, while Zone B comprises of Rose Hall Town Jammers, Hopetown Stealers and NA Warriors.

Trophies, cash and other incentives are up for grabs. The tournament is being organized by Vibert Garrett.