CARIFESTA XIII underway

– Bajan-based Guyanese give support as local contingent shines

By Mondale Smith in Barbados

With the action having already begun one day earlier, hundreds gathered at the historic Kensington Oval for the first time in 36 years on Sunday as Barbados hosts CARIFESTA XIII and for the next few days, the spotlight will be on the island.

The signature parade of the nations featured more than 1500 participants – representing Caricom Countries as well as Canada and Venezuela – parading through the streets, from the Queens Park Oval in St Michael to the Kensington Oval about three miles away.

According to a report by Guyana’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, it was a true Caribbean, colour-filled showcase of high energy, prancing and dancing under the theme ‘Asserting our culture, celebrating ourselves.

The potpourri of various similarities as well as differences in cultures and belief was nothing short of spectacular. Making its usual energetic presence know was the Guyana contingent with a sizable delegation of more than one hundred taking to the route, and joined by several Barbados-based Guyanese who donned colours of the Golden Arrowhead.

Yesterday, the Grand Market opened yet again at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre with much on offer from almost twenty islands and countries.

Festival Director, Andrea Welch in her message at the official opening, welcomed all to the Island in the sun.

Caricom Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque also issued warm greetings to those in attendance while noting the historical importance of the event.

“Carifesta returns to Barbados after 36 years, as was the case for CARIFESTA Four, this demonstrated the tangible commitment to the Community,” Ambassador LaRocque said. He also announced that the Caribbean Development Bank recently offered $2.6M towards further cultural development in the region.

The Secretary-General noted too that the road to CARIFESTA XIII had a long two years of planning towards it successful fruition. He asserted that all should, “have a wonderful experience but while Barbados is the host, all of Caricom is on show as a united region.”

Ruth Blackman, Permanent Secretary of the Barbados Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth also issued warm greetings to participants and patrons alike.

Barbados’ Minister of Culture, Stephen Lashley in declaring the event open, reminded that the festival was birthed by Caribbean Literary Artists who advocated for the event becoming a reality years prior.

“Guyana hosted the first event and we salute Mr Forbes Burnham for leading the way as the first host. Guyana has always been a strong representative at the event and they must be celebrated,” the Minister said.

“Caricom offers the best opportunities to address the many trades and cultural matters of its members and it encourages all to work even harder towards full integration. We must recommit ourselves to the dream of our forefathers…the aim is to make the festival a world-renowned festival while providing a platform for the region as one united.”

Further, the Minister announced that “the cabinet of Barbados has conferred the Cultural ambassadorship title on internationally renowned artiste Rihanna, while renewing the title to Calypso sensation the Mighty Gabby. Further, the list has been increased to include ‘Red Plastic Bag’ and soca sensation ‘Allison Hinds.”

The historical moments of hosting will be remembered for many reasons including cultural development as a means of showcasing how proud the region is of its identity. Thirty-two international buyers have been invited to assess the offerings of the Caribbean in fashion, craft, beauty products etc.

CARIFESTA XIII has over 500 listed events to be hosted at twenty-five venues. The mega event concludes on Sunday.