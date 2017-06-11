GRA zeroes in on huge tax evading businesses

Latest update June 11th, 2017 12:45 AM
-Billions of dollars already collected
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been focusing its efforts on how it can maximize
revenue collection. In this regard, the organization has been checking up on businesses and if they are up to date with the payment of their taxes.
According to the GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia, this move was made in acknowledgement of the fact that 80 percent of all revenues are centered on 200 large businesses.
In order to capture the revenues from those businesses, Statia said GRA moved to establish a Large Taxpayer’s Unit. This division, he said, would look at those entities in their entirety.
“And the reason why we are doing so is that in each of those files we would have checked that there are hundreds of millions of dollars that are uncollected in revenues. If we had reviewed them correctly, we would be in a position to collect them,” the Commissioner General expressed.
He said that once the entity puts its emphasis on the large taxpayers and get that aspect out of the way, it can then begin to focus much more of its attention on the low level taxpayers.
Statia said that the entity would also be in a better position to widen the tax base so that eventually, the tax rate could go down.
The GRA Commissioner General also revealed that moves have already been made to recover the taxes owed to it by the 200 businesses. He noted that from just 12 entities, GRA has already recovered over $1B. (KIANA WILBURG)
Jun 11, 2017-Green Machine move on to play Mexico By Rawle Welch It was another day of gloom for Trinidad and Tobago national ruggers against Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ who condemned them to another defeat...
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
On September 1, 2015, which would be three months after the APNU+AFC entity came into power, I published a column with... more
Gold mining is hazardous to the environment. Gold mining is, however, not going to be outlawed because of its environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]