GRFU releases names of players to face T&T today at Saints

The Guyana Rugby Football Union has released the names of the players who will represent

Guyana in the RAN’s 15s clash against Trinidad and Tobago today, at the St. Stanislaus College ground, Carifesta Avenue.

According to a release the game is scheduled to commence at 16:00 hrs and fans are being urged to come out and support the Green Machine as they seek to continue their dominance against the Trinidadians who they defeated last year in the Twin Island Republic.

The players and reserves named are seen below:

Position Surname First Name

1 Loose Head Tyrell Jason

2 Hooker Cummings Rickford

3 Tight Head McArthur Rondell

4 Lock Schroeder Dwayne

5 Lock Isaacs Ahmad

6 Blindside Angus Jamal

7 Openside Staglon Richard

8 No. 8 Adams Vallon

9 Scrum Half Gonsalves Ryan

10 Outside Half Hamilton Peabo

11 Wing Corbin Avery

12 Center Butts Claudius

13 Center Braithwaite Troyton

14 Wing King Patrick

15 Full back Mayers Ronald

16 Front Row Kitt Cyon

17 Front Row Prowell Cloyd

18 Reserves Crawford Allain

19 Res Downer Dillon

Team Management Officials

Elwin Chase – Team Manager

Kenneth Grant- Stewart – Head Coach

Oslen Ollivierre – Assistant Coach

Ms. Aruni Shamnarine – Physiotherapist

Mr. Neil Barry – Physiotherapist

Mr. Joshua Griffith – Physiotherapist

Match Officials appointed

David Sherwin (Cayman Islands) – Referee

Kevin Murrell (Barbados) – Assistant Referee1

Clifton Garrett (Guyana) – Assistant Referee 2

Ms. Sabola Gray (Guyana) – 4th Official

Ms. Andrea Lashley-Atherly (Guyana) – 5th Official

Jason Brewer (Barbados) – Match Commissioner

Terrence Grant (Guyana) – Scorer