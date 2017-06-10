Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM

GRFU releases names of players to face T&T today at Saints

Jun 10, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Rugby Football Union has released the names of the players who will represent

Part of the action from a previous clash between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago which the former won in 2014 at the National Park.

Guyana in the RAN’s 15s clash  against Trinidad and Tobago today, at the St. Stanislaus College ground, Carifesta Avenue.

According to a release the game is scheduled to commence at 16:00 hrs and fans are being urged to come out and support the Green Machine as they seek to continue their dominance against the Trinidadians who they defeated last year in the Twin Island Republic.

The players and reserves named are seen below:

           Position       Surname     First Name

1        Loose Head              Tyrell                   Jason

2        Hooker                     Cummings       Rickford

3        Tight Head             McArthur           Rondell

4        Lock                        Schroeder          Dwayne

5        Lock                            Isaacs               Ahmad

6        Blindside                   Angus                 Jamal

7        Openside                  Staglon             Richard

8        No. 8                          Adams               Vallon

9        Scrum Half           Gonsalves              Ryan

10      Outside Half         Hamilton              Peabo

11      Wing                           Corbin                 Avery

12      Center                       Butts                  Claudius

13      Center                  Braithwaite            Troyton

14      Wing                         King                      Patrick

15      Full back               Mayers                   Ronald

16      Front Row               Kitt                         Cyon

17      Front Row           Prowell                    Cloyd

18      Reserves            Crawford                   Allain

19      Res                         Downer                    Dillon

Team Management Officials

Elwin Chase – Team Manager

Kenneth Grant- Stewart – Head Coach

Oslen Ollivierre – Assistant Coach

Ms. Aruni Shamnarine – Physiotherapist

Mr. Neil Barry – Physiotherapist

Mr. Joshua Griffith – Physiotherapist

Match Officials appointed

David Sherwin (Cayman Islands) – Referee

Kevin Murrell (Barbados) – Assistant Referee1

Clifton Garrett (Guyana) – Assistant Referee 2

Ms. Sabola Gray (Guyana) – 4th Official

Ms. Andrea Lashley-Atherly (Guyana) – 5th Official

Jason Brewer (Barbados) – Match Commissioner

Terrence Grant (Guyana) – Scorer

