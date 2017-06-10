GRFU releases names of players to face T&T today at Saints

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
The Guyana Rugby Football Union has released the names of the players who will represent
Guyana in the RAN’s 15s clash against Trinidad and Tobago today, at the St. Stanislaus College ground, Carifesta Avenue.
According to a release the game is scheduled to commence at 16:00 hrs and fans are being urged to come out and support the Green Machine as they seek to continue their dominance against the Trinidadians who they defeated last year in the Twin Island Republic.
The players and reserves named are seen below:
Position Surname First Name
1 Loose Head Tyrell Jason
2 Hooker Cummings Rickford
3 Tight Head McArthur Rondell
4 Lock Schroeder Dwayne
5 Lock Isaacs Ahmad
6 Blindside Angus Jamal
7 Openside Staglon Richard
8 No. 8 Adams Vallon
9 Scrum Half Gonsalves Ryan
10 Outside Half Hamilton Peabo
11 Wing Corbin Avery
12 Center Butts Claudius
13 Center Braithwaite Troyton
14 Wing King Patrick
15 Full back Mayers Ronald
16 Front Row Kitt Cyon
17 Front Row Prowell Cloyd
18 Reserves Crawford Allain
19 Res Downer Dillon
Team Management Officials
Elwin Chase – Team Manager
Kenneth Grant- Stewart – Head Coach
Oslen Ollivierre – Assistant Coach
Ms. Aruni Shamnarine – Physiotherapist
Mr. Neil Barry – Physiotherapist
Mr. Joshua Griffith – Physiotherapist
Match Officials appointed
David Sherwin (Cayman Islands) – Referee
Kevin Murrell (Barbados) – Assistant Referee1
Clifton Garrett (Guyana) – Assistant Referee 2
Ms. Sabola Gray (Guyana) – 4th Official
Ms. Andrea Lashley-Atherly (Guyana) – 5th Official
Jason Brewer (Barbados) – Match Commissioner
Terrence Grant (Guyana) – Scorer
