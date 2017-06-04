Xtreme Clean GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Competition ..Trophy Stall hands over sponsorship

The Trophy Stall continued its unrelenting contributions to the development of sports in Guyana yesterday when it officially handed over its sponsorship of trophies for the ongoing Xtreme Clean GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal

Competition, which continues Tuesday night at the National Gymnasium.

Managing Director of the South Road Bourda store, Devi Sunich said that she is happy to be part of a grassroots programme aimed at promoting business among youth. Sunich congratulated the organisers and wished them well in the tournament.

Proprietor of Xtreme Clean and Maintenance, Roger Cambridge indicated his gratitude for the “kind contribution”, stating that the support means that the company is heading in the right direction. Jefford Distribution and Sales also donated trophies yesterday.

Some of the country’s top Futsal teams will know their fate on one of the most important nights of the competition Tuesday since it could decide the teams likely to advance to the Quarterfinal stage of the tournament set for June 13.

Twenty six teams were allowed to participate in the tournament, and after the grueling opening round last weekend, 12 teams were left in the competition to compete in three groups of four for the round robin phase that continues Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The two best teams from the three groups and the two best third place finishers will emerge in the Quarterfinals that will be a knockout phase. The Quarterfinal, Semi-final and Final will be hosted on June 13, 15 and 17 in that order.

The winning team will win a whopping $500,000 (2 ½ ounces of gold) while second place takes home $200,000 (1 ounce of gold), third place $100,000 (½ ounce of gold) and the fourth placed team $50,000; trophies will accompany all of the cash prizes.

The MVP will also be awarded. In addition, patrons have benefitted from up to $10,000 cash in giveaways at the tournament already. The organisers have said that the trend of giving back will continue for the duration of the competition.

Some of the sponsors include Trophy Stall, Fas Grafix and Jefford’s Distribution and Sales; Giftland Distribution Store and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.