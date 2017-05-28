The Baccoo Speaks

Guyana is attracting many people, but this is almost unnoticed because some of the people simply pass through. The police are going to uncover a smuggling ring involving people from across the Caribbean and South America.

Even some foreign doctors are involved in this exercise and that is going to send shockwaves across the country.

**

A drug bust would lead to a spate of executions. This bust would be made in a Caribbean island to which the particular supplier was making regular shipments. His anger would be raised because in this case he would have invested heavily.

In the end, someone would name him, but because of a lack of information the police would be unable to arrest him.

**

A triangular love affair would leave a prominent person dead. The husband is going to pay a surprise visit home only to find another man in his bed. His anger would blind him and actually contribute to his death.