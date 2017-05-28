Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:15 AM
May 28, 2017 Features / Columnists, The Baccoo Speaks 0
Guyana is attracting many people, but this is almost unnoticed because some of the people simply pass through. The police are going to uncover a smuggling ring involving people from across the Caribbean and South America.
Even some foreign doctors are involved in this exercise and that is going to send shockwaves across the country.
**
A drug bust would lead to a spate of executions. This bust would be made in a Caribbean island to which the particular supplier was making regular shipments. His anger would be raised because in this case he would have invested heavily.
In the end, someone would name him, but because of a lack of information the police would be unable to arrest him.
**
A triangular love affair would leave a prominent person dead. The husband is going to pay a surprise visit home only to find another man in his bed. His anger would blind him and actually contribute to his death.
May 27, 2017BBC Sport – Cleveland Cavaliers set up their third straight NBA Finals appearance against Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James...
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Yesterday morning, I left my doggie in the car right in front of Bakewell and rushed in to get Danish for her. When... more
This past week, the government decided to terminate the contract of a Deputy Permanent Secretary. The said person had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]