KMTC Independence meet is for Sunday

Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:56 AM
The Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be hosting their Independence Horse Race meet on Sunday at the Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice.
The races will be held under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and entries closed last Sunday.
The main event carded for the day is the E1 and lower special weights for 5 furs and carries a top prize of $500,000. Other events slated are I 3 and three years Guyana Bred which fetch a winning purse of $200,000, H1 and lower for a first prize of $260,000, L class for a winners stake of $100,000, J1 and lower for a top prize of $160,000, K class, J class in which the winners will pocket $120,00 and $140,000 respectively.
Further details can be accessed by contacting Fazal on 657-7010, Nikita on 662-4668, Dennis DeRoop on 640-6396 or 609-9143 and T. Jagdeo on 618-7278.
