Wins for Laluni, Eccles and Silver Bullet

Laluni, Eccles and Silver Bullet recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association Sterling Products T20 tournament continued last weekend at Laluni.

Laluni beat Uprising by 59 runs on Saturday. Batting first, Laluni scored 108-8 off their reduced quota of 15 overs. Alex Dundas struck 51, while Troy Domingo got 23. Shiveshwar (only name provided) had 3-8 and Dinesh Rampersaud 3-14. Uprising were restricted to 49-9 in reply. Rampersaud made 15 as Domingo returned with the ball to take 3-3; Dundas had 3-4 and David Francis 2-3.

On Sunday, Eccles overcame Laluni by eight wickets. Laluni took first strike and managed 60-8 after the game was reduced to eight overs. E. Henry made 20; Bernard Bailey claimed 3-8, Kishan Singh 2-2 and Kelvin Singh 2-13.

Eccles responded with 65-2 in 4.3 overs. Kelvin Singh stroked 32 not out while Corwin Austin got 22. L. Persaud and Troy Domingo had one wicket each.

Silver Bullet defeated Combined United by 110 runs. Silver Bullet batted first and got to 176-5. Lanthee Hinds slammed 68, while Leon James contributed 31. Mark Fung 2-35. Combined United were sent packing for 65 in reply. Parmanand Persaud made 20; Patrick Alexander captured 3-18 and Collin Benjamin 2-27.

The competition continues this weekend. On Saturday at Farm, Providence will face Herstelling A at 09:30hrs and Nandy Park will play North Soesdyke at 13:00hrs.

On Sunday at the said venue, Eccles will take on Bayrock at 09:30hrs and Farm will battle Bayrock at 13:00hrs.

On Saturday at Laluni, Sandpipers will match skills with Rome Athletics at 09:30hrs and Laluni will play Eccles at 13:00hrs.

On Sunday at the said venue, Uprising will challenge Laluni at 09:30hrs and Silver Bullet will play Combined United at 13:00hrs.