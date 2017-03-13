Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Plot to kill Rose Hall Town businessman…Jamaican placed in custody

Mar 13, 2017 News 0

Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam, has confirmed that the Jamaican national for whom the police were on the hunt returned to Guyana on Saturday and was immediately arrested at Moleson Creek.
He stated that the other three persons that were arrested on Thursday are still in police custody.
According to the police, the Jamaican national, is allegedly the mastermind behind the plot to execute and rob the businessman.
The “hitman” was taken into custody after a detective observed his suspicious behaviour. The man identified as Curtis Fraser of New Amsterdam, collided with a car on the Albion Public Road.
However, it was when he asked a car driver for a lift to Hampshire and left his motorcycle on the road that the detective began following him. He was trailed to two villages away when upon seeing the detective who was behind him, threw what appeared to be a firearm in the trench nearby. By that time back-up which was summoned by the detectives arrived on the scene and placed the man under arrest.
A .38 revolver, with four matching rounds were retrieved from the trench.
While in custody Fraser told investigators that the Jamaican national hired him to execute and rob the businessman.
He also named two other persons, who were involved in the plot.  According to reports received the plot was developed after the businessman owed the Jamaican money.
However, speaking to the businessman on Friday, he stated that he is not in business with the Jamaican but is rather a close friend of his. The businessman noted that he does not believe the Jamaican would want to kill him. He also denied owing money to the Jamaican.

