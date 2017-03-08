GCB/MOM/DMLAS National Combined School’s cricket …Rain saves Highway Combined at Bayroc

By Sean Devers

At the Bayroc ground, the only functioning cricket facility in Linden, the lack of covers

which were promised to the club by the GCB over three years ago, resulted in the GCB/MOM/DMLAS National Combined Secondary School’s 50-over cricket League encounter between Highway Combined and Linden Combined starting over four hours late yesterday.

Pacer Kevin Ferreira (3-18) and Alden Kattow (3-29) were the architects of destruction as the home team were bowled out for 115 in the truncated game which was reduced to 22 overs.

Omar Pollard, a talented boxer who fights out of Pocket Rocket Gym, top scored with 17 from 30 balls with a single boundary but only Fung-Kee-Fung, who smashed two fours in 13, Emmanuel La Rose (12*) and Shaw Samuels (11) of the other batsmen, got into double figures.

Highway Combined were 8-2 in four overs when another shower sent the players off the field for the final time as the game ended in a no result.

Linden Combined elected to bat in overcast conditions and were quickly on the back foot when Kevin Ferreira ripped out two wickets in the same over. After being flicked for four, Ferreira had National U-17 Goalkeeper Jonathon Copland (6) taken at short cover and induced Vashau Browne (0) to drag one onto his stumps to leave Linden on 14-2.

Things got progressively worse when Brian Culpeper was run out for a duck a run later as the new-ball pair of Ferreira and Skipper Mark Clenkian peppered the batsman with several short balls which reared from off a good length on the ‘up and down’ track.

The multi talented Pollard, who also plays Football and Volleyball, batted with a level head and added 27 for the fourth wicket with Romel Ross (9) before Ross was bowled by Alden Kattow at 42-4. Kattow again struck when he removed Fung-Kee-Fung after he was struck for consecutive boundaries to post the 50 in the 11th over.

Samuels then hit Keon Kattow back over his head and then disdainfully pulled him for boundaries in the 17th over before he was caught and bowled at 92-8. The tail wagged a bit with La Rose being left unbeaten with 1.5 overs remaining.

Probably inspired by the presence of the Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland at the ground, La Rose had Elymos Williams caught behind by Copland for a duck and three runs later Linden Griffith had Attoffio Bernard (1) well taken at mid-on as Highway slipped to 3-2 much to the disappointment of their supporters who had travelled from St Cuthbert’s Mission. Keon Kattow (1) and Joshua Sawdwell (2) were at the crease when rain ended the contest.