Mahadeo, Duke take top honours at Fitness Challenge

Cross Fit 592 cop team title

Dillon Mahadeo and Semonica Duke took the top spots in the Male and Female categories respectively when the third Annual Fitness Challenge organized by Guyana Fitness Games in collaboration with Kares Engineering Inc ended yesterday evening with the presentation ceremony being held in ‘blackout’ at the National Park.

After the completion of five sets of routines, Mahadeo, who finished second in the inaugural Event in 2015, yesterday became the first competitor to win back-to-back titles after finishing first last year.

Anis Ade Thomas and Charlie Walker ended second and third in the Male category respectively, while Delice Adonis and Christina Rahman finished second and third among the females.

Cross Fit 592 carted off the team title with Elite Systems and Fitness Paradise ending in that order.

Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King took the top spot in male Scotia Bank celebrity Challenge with Miss Guyana Universe Soyinka Fraser copping the female crown in that catorgry. Help and Shelter and Ruimveldt Children’s home were the charities benefiting from the wonderful venture which was spearheaded by Scotia Bank’s Jennifer Cipriani.

Director of Sports Christopher Jones chose the last Event of the programme which commenced with a two mile-run (two laps around the Park) before the competitors had to run another 400 meters with a sack weighing 50-70 pounds.

The organizers thanked their Sponsors Kares Engineering Inc, Ansa Mcal, with their Lucozade brand, Desinco Trading with their Degree brand, Scotia Bank, Arrow Point Nature Resort, Baganara Island Resort, Giftland Sportsmaxx, Windjammer International, Wings Investments, Johnny P Supermarket, Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Tech Pro, Fitness Express, and Genesis Fitness Express.

Genesis Fitness Express’ Noshavyah King kept a good size crowd informed during the day’s proceedings.