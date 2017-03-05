Malware attack on GWI’s ICT system…Systems up and running, investigation still ongoing

After its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems suffered a malware attack in late January this year, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has announced that its systems are now up and running.

In an advertisement in the Kaieteur News yesterday, the GWI stated: “The Guyana Water Incorporated wishes to inform its valued customers that its Information Communications Technology (ICT) systems, which were affected by a malware attack, are now fully operational.

On January 26, the GWI called in cyber crime experts from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after personnel – while performing maintenance duties – discovered that several systems were infected with malware.

The experts engaged technical personnel at GWI and an investigation was launched to assist in the determination of causality and the restoration of the system. To avoid extended damage, servers were taken offline.

The attack affected methods of billing and collections. However, alternative measures were taken to continue revenue collection.

Several banks, Sure Pay, GTT Mobile Money and Bill Express were listed as some of the payment alternatives.

In yesterday’s ad, the GWI also advised customers to avoid disconnection and delayed reconnection, as immediate disconnections will be done as a result of indebtedness related to 2016.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, told Kaieteur News yesterday that the investigation is still ongoing.

Quizzed on when the probe will be completed, Dr. Van West-Charles said that the probe has at least one week more to be completed and upon completion, he will divulge the findings to the media.

“Give me one week and by then, I will be able to give a definitive answer,” the CEO said.

Cybercrime Bill 2016

Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Bill of 2016 was presented and read for the first time in the National Assembly last year by the Attorney General, Basil Williams. The Legal Affairs Minister also referred the complex legislation to a Special Select Committee, so that it can be properly perused and amendments made where necessary.

Williams explained that the Bill seeks to combat cybercrime by creating offences related to it and provide for penalties, investigation and prosecution of the offences and related matters.

The Bill sets out that a person commits an offence if he/she intentionally, without authorization or in excess of authorization, or by infringing any security measure, accesses a computer system or any part of a computer system of another person.

The draft legislation also deals with child pornography and child luring. It says that a person who produces child pornography for the purpose of distribution through a computer system, or offers or makes available, distributes or transmits child pornography through a computer system, commits an offence.

It says, too, that a person who uses a computer system to arrange a meeting with a child with the intent of abusing or engaging in sexual activity with the child or producing child pornography, whether or not he takes any steps to effect such a meeting, commits child luring.

Another clause in the Bill addresses the publication or transmission of images of the private area of a person. It states that a person who captures, stores in, publishes or transmits through a computer system, the image of the private area of another person without that other person’s consent commits an offence.

Additionally, the political opposition said that it is pleased that after some 15 months, the Government is actually utilizing the option of sending important Bills to a special select committee.