Hamza Eastman outsprints tough field to take Courts Mashramani cycle race in Berbice

Despite the inclement weather which forced the organisers to change the route of

the event. The annual courts Mashramani cycle race in Berbice was successfully staged with Team Cocoa Hamza Eastman prevailing in a time of 1hr: 01:50 in a tight spring home from a six man bunch that was part of a breakaway from the start.

The weather forced the organisers to change the route of the race from a 20 laps around New Amsterdam race, due to the pot holes on the road, to a 30 miles event with the cyclists taking off from in front the Courts Building at Main and St Ann Street before proceeding to proceeded to Hampshire, Corentyne where they turned back in front of the Anamayah Memorial Hospital on the Corentyne before returning to finish at its point of origin.

The event which was staged in collaboration with The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) saw the cyclists being sent on their way by Regional Chairman, Region 6, David Armogan. The riders did a cruise around the town before proceeding on the upward journey.

As the cyclists were sent on their way there was an early break as an eight man bunch made up of Eastman, Jamal John, Orville Hinds, Shaquel Agard, Michael Anthony, Stephano Husbands and Deoraj Garbaran took flight around the Canje Turn area and were never caught.

It was a grueling battle up front as the cyclists tried desperately to shake off one another and make the bunch smaller. However, that was not to be and due to the short nature of the race, the cyclists in the bunch held strong.

The chasing pack was making no progress. Meanwhile, as the front riders continued their battle, the ride home was fierce as no one want to let up. Somewhere in the vicinity of the Canje Bridge, two of the riders were dropped.

The six cyclists continued to carry the pace and were not separated as they sprinted over the finishing line with Eastman winning on the fierce sprint home from team mate John. Orville Hinds paced third Paul De Nobrega fourth, Agard Fifth and Anthony sixth.

In the veterans category, Junior Niles continues to dominate as he won from Gowkaran Sukhai, Wilbert Benjamin and Syborne Fernandes

Brenton John rode in first among the juniors. The first Juvenile to finish was Zamal Khan.

On the distaff side Byonce Welch rode home first ahead of and Shanika Teixeira who suffered a punctured close to the finishing line.

In the 12-14 category the winner was David Hicks with Youmol Holligan second.

The sprint prizes were shared by Eastman and John with two each, Hinds, Agard, Husbands and Niles with one apiece.

At the presentation ceremony which followed, Manager Mr. Stanley McKenzie, thanked the cyclists for braving the weather and participating in the event. The manager reiterated that the company is always willing to give back to the community from which it garners its support. He stated that it is a well-known fact that Courts has been supporting community and sporting activities throughout Guyana. He pledged that the event will continue.

Coordinator and Coach Randolph Roberts thanked Courts for being an excellent corporate citizen and expressed the club’s gratitude. He had words of commendation for McKenzie and continued his call for other business entities to come on board and support sports, and youth, community and educational activities.

The winners and other outstanding riders were presented with the incentives by McKenzie and his staff.

The police led by Officer In charge of Traffic, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud, Sergeants Marlon O’Donoghue and Gobin and Corporal Roy George were commended for doing an excellent job. (Samuel Whyte)