Foreign Embassy now wukking pun holiday

Mash always is a holiday. People does look forward to it. Last year there was none and this year instead of Mashramani was Splashamani. It was soft and dem boys seh people vex.

De few who stand up watching de couple float pun Brickdam, mek dem face sour. Dem was broke. Some still paying dem debt from Christmas and de rest saving to pay de Mexican company parking meter.

Is not only de people watching de float upset and had sour face. De people at de Chinee Embassy mek dem face more sour when dem read de Waterfalls paper yesterday.

De paper report that dem Chinese Embassy brought in more containers into Guyana that all dem other embassies put together.

Even when de US embassy was doing was building de new building on Duke Street, dem never bring in so many containers.

Yesterday was Mash Day and it was a holiday in Guyana. On holidays no office, not any government office, and no embassy does open. But de Waterfalls paper get an official letter from de Chinese embassy yesterday.

De letter seh how de Waterfalls paper wrang and how dem gun sue. Dem boys thought was one of de importers name. Is when dem read de letter li’l more dem realize was a lawsuit dem threatening.

Lawsuit is something people does threaten when dem shame because dem get ketch and can’t find a way out.

Brassington did do de same thing when he get ketch and he know more of he and Jagdeo duttiness will be exposed.

In one day he file 19 lawsuit, then he lef dem and run to Miami wheh he hiding in a warehouse wha he and Rob de Earth buy.

Dem boys want dem to know that dem got couple lawsuit pending and all gun get throw out because dem boys always talk de truth; dem don’t know to lie. All dem know to do is poke fun, mek joke and tantalise people which is a good thing.

Ask Jagdeo, Basil and Ralph. Two of dem is lawyers and one is dactah.

Talk half and wait fuh more container report.