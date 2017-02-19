Latest update February 19th, 2017 12:20 AM

Showstoppers performance extraordinaire destroy Hustlers

Feb 19, 2017 Sports 0

-Team Money execute coup d’état over ESPN

Defending champion Showstoppers produced a performance extraordinaire to elevate

A representative of Colours Boutique presents Showstoppers Captain Hubert Pedro with the first prize and trophy in the presence of Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste (right), teammates and officials following their win in the final against Hustlers.

their status as serious contenders for the national title after dissecting, dismantling and subsequently destroying the highly touted Hustlers in the final of the West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition which concluded on Friday evening, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Played before a capacity crowd, that figures estimated to be over two thousand, the reigning champions first eroded the confidence of the Hustlers unit, before cruising to a comfortable victory that the final scoreline of 2-0 did no justice to reveal the true story.
The highly anticipated matchup, which was witnessed mostly by Pouderoyen residents, saw the Showstoppers exhibit superior skills and structure to completely extinguish any attempt of opposition by Hustlers, who perhaps were reeling from a tough semi-final escape against ESPN.
Dexroy Adams, who fired in a brace, was the chief engineer of their win and a reward of $450,000, championship trophy and a place in the national playoffs.
Adams booted in his goals in the 7th and 35th minutes to lead his team to victory.
The result meant that Adams had continued his rich vein of form, being responsible for the team’s advance to the final after his 8th minute strike handed them a place in the final.
In the final, Adams gave his team the lead when he unfurled a stinging right-footer after

Part of the action in the final between eventual winners Showstoppers and Hustlers on Friday evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

collecting a pass from the right side which saw his effort elude the last stop and land in the goal to send the partisan support base into explosive celebration.
With the experience Hubert Pedro pulling the strings from just in front of the last defender, Showstoppers continued to dominate the game with Adams and company dissecting and mesmerising the Hustlers side with their trickery and skill and everyone in the arena knew it was only a matter of time before they stretched their advantage.
Both teams missed glaring opportunities to score goals and it was left to the in-form Adams to seal the deal when he raced on to a direct pass from Marvin Josiah following a long ball from the back by Pedro to ash into an empty goal five minutes from full time.
They subsequently defended stoutly to come away with the win and the top prize.
Hustlers, however, did not walk away empty-handed and received $150,000 and the runner-up trophy.
Meanwhile, Money Team edged ESPN 1-0 to secure the third spot with Amoniki Buntin the lone man on target following his 17th minute strike. They waltzed away with $100,000 and a trophy, while ESPN collected $50,000 and a trophy.
Earlier, in semifinals results, Showstoppers squeezed past the Money Team 1-0 with Adams netting in the 8th minute, while Hustlers outlasted ESPN 2-1 in sudden death penalty kicks after regulation and extra time failed to detach a 2-2 stalemate.
John Waldron and Kwame Holder scored in the 7th and 14th minutes respectively for Hustlers, while Leroy Lindie and an own goal in the 22nd and 24th minutes accounted for ESPN tally.
In the night’s full results:
Final
Hustlers-0 vs Showstoppers-2
Dexroy Adams-7th and 35th
3rd Place
Money Team-1 vs ESPN-0
Amoniki Buntin-17th
Semi-finals
Game-1
ESPN-2 vs Hustlers-2
Hustlers won 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks
Hustlers scorers
John Waldron-7th
Kwame Holder-14th
ESPN scorers
Leroy Lindie-22nd
Own Goal-24th
Game-2
Showstoppers-1 vs Money Team-0
Dexroy Adams-8th

