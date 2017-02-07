Latest update February 7th, 2017 12:50 AM
Feb 07, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Old people got a saying, “De more you look de less you see.” Is a saying that thieves and magicians does play pun. If you wukking in a government office yuh know yuh boss got he eye pun yuh once yuh dealing wid money.
De longer yuh tek before yuh thief is de more de boss gun trust yuh so when yuh put de lash on him he can’t even believe is you. But you ain’t de only person who got brains. Jagdeo think de same way. He was an ordinary boy in de party till Auntie Janet mek him Finance Minister. She mek him Junior Finance Minister which mean that someone was looking over him. De scamp cause trouble fuh he boss and de next thing you know is gone de man gone. And Jagdeo tek over.
That is when things happen. Today Jagdeo so rich that he can buy half of Guyana and still got money.
Believe it or not, dem boys didn’t see when he was hustling and dem sure didn’t see how his money was growing. De more you look is de less you see.
Dem boys seh is de same thing wid a barber who had a nice wife. He look and he look. Then one day a man tun up and ask him how much longer he got to cut dem people hair in de shop. De barber look around and tell de man that he got about an hour and a half.
De man seh “alright” and walk out. He go back de next day and ask de same question. De barber look around and tell him about one hour. De man seh, “Alright” and lef.
This thing go on for a while and de barber get very interested. He ask he friend to follow de man when he come de next time. So said; so done.
De barber ask de friend is wheh de man does go after he lef de barber shop. De friend cry.
“Me friend, every time he lef here he does go to your house.”
Talk half but still keep yuh eyes open.
