Guyana making ‘significant headway’ with EITI application

According to Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, Guyana is making significant headway in relation to the application process for the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

EITI is a widely-accepted international framework for strengthening transparency and accountability in the extractives sector. Adherence to, and implementation of EITI as part of a menu of good governance measures, is important for Guyana’s economic and social development.

The initiative requires governments in participating countries to disclose revenues earned and that oil, gas and mining companies share data on payments made. These figures are then compared to discover any discrepancies, and the information made public as a way to foster public scrutiny and greater accountability over natural resource profits earned by governments.

To do this, a Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) comprising representatives of government, civil society and industry is formed to facilitate and drive the process. The Multi-stakeholder group (MSG) is central to the operation and philosophy of the EITI.

Minister Trotman was pleased to disclose that great progress has been made with regard to identifying the members for the MSG.

“Support has been received from the World Bank and from the Carter Center, so we made great strides. However, I must say that we were unable to identify up until the end of last year, a candidate to become the EITI coordinator. So that is necessary so that we can establish a secretariat.”

The Minister added, “We did have several rounds of interviews and there is a likely candidate. We expect that the person will be appointed from February 1. Once that happens, the application to the secretariat in Norway can proceed, because all the other necessary parts would be in place. So we have made significant progress.”

At the time, Trotman said he could not recall the names of the members of the individuals on the MSG. He directed this newspaper to speak with Michael McCormack, a human rights activist. He said that Mc Cormack was in charge of the policy forum that selected the civil society representative. When contacted by thus newspaper, Mc Cormack declined to name the representative, stating that it is for the Minister to announce same.