GTTA starts 2017 activities with Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Challenge tourney

The Guyana Table Tennis Association will kick start its 2017 Calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition scheduled for the 20th to 22nd January at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

With an emphasis on ensuring that much more domestic competitions across the length and breadth of Guyana is played and aimed at keeping the players actively training to improve their technical and tactical and marketing the sport among other benefits, the association has mapped out an active domestic calendar which will see competitions occurring every month.

The Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge will comprise the following events:

The categories to be contested includes

· Novices Open Challenge Boys and Girls

· Senior Doubles Open

· Junior Doubles Open

· Pre Cadet Doubles Open

· Mixed Doubles

· Junior Fundamental Challenge Open

· Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open

The Fundamental challenge will follow a format where players can select a partner whom they will team with to compete in knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in One (1) minute forehand rally, one (1) Minute backhand rally one (1) minute pushes with the pair with the highest collective total/ aggregate of completed rallies advancing to the next round through the finals to determine the winner.

The tournament is geared to kick start the year’s activities with a more softer competition as a lead up to the more intense and bigger competition with an emphasis on orienting players to the critical importance of the fundamental aspects of the game in a competitive and fun way a release from the association informed.

Trophies and Medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category.

Players can register with national table tennis coach and General Sect. Mr Linden Johnson on telephone 621-7630, email [email protected] or any member of the Guyana Table Tennis Association.