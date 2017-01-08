Latest update January 8th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A Very Special Bank Account

Jan 08, 2017 Features / Columnists, Food For Thought 0

Imagine you had a bank account that deposited $86,400 each morning. The account carries over no balance from day to day, allows you to keep no cash balance, and every evening cancels whatever part of the amount you had failed to use during the day. What would you do? Draw out every dollar each day!
We all have such a bank. Its name is Time. Every morning, it credits you with 86,400 seconds. Every night it writes off, as lost, whatever time you have failed to use wisely. It carries over no balance from day to day. It allows no overdraft so you can’t borrow against yourself or use more time than you have. Each day, the account starts fresh. Each night, it destroys an unused time. If you fail to use the day’s deposits, it’s your loss and you can’t appeal to get it back.
There is never any borrowing time. You can’t take a loan out on your time or against someone else’s. The time you have is the time you have and that is that. Time management is yours to decide how you spend the time, just as with money you decide how you spend the money. It is never the case of us not having enough time to do things, but the case of whether we want to do them and where they fall in our priorities. (Author: Unknown)

More in this category

Sports

V Net Communications renews sponsorship with Paul

V Net Communications renews sponsorship with Paul

Jan 07, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has renewed its sponsorship with talented all-rounder Keemo Paul. The entity has been providing support to the player for over a...
Read More
Five-star City demolish woeful West Ham

Five-star City demolish woeful West Ham

Jan 07, 2017

Wrecking ball Warner fires Australia towards sweep

Wrecking ball Warner fires Australia towards

Jan 07, 2017

Adams – a surprise omission from the trials squad

Adams – a surprise omission from the trials...

Jan 07, 2017

Berbice volleyball 2017 season kicks off today with one day competition at Blairmont

Berbice volleyball 2017 season kicks off today...

Jan 07, 2017

Hockey’s success last year should gain mainstream consideration

Hockey’s success last year should gain...

Jan 07, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Can’t believe he said that

Letter to the Sports Editor…Can’t believe...

Jan 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Passports: Sale or Saviour?

    By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch