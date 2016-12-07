Latest update December 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

Dec 07, 2016 Sports 0

By Rawle Welch
With the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) election of office bearers’ just weeks away (December 21 to be exact), ballot carriers must know that they have a civic responsibility to elect the best possible candidate for the job of steering

K.A. Juman Yassin

K.A. Juman Yassin

the entity over the next term.
According to GOA Treasurer Garfield Wiltshire, who spoke with Kaieteur Sport via telephone yesterday, in response to the question of whether incumbent President K.A. Juman Yassin will be seeking re-election, he said that no one knows beforehand who are the contesting candidates so he was unable to ascertain the candidate (s) interested in vying for the top post.
Asked further to elucidate on the rather unusual electoral system that does not allow stakeholders to have prior information and confirmation on the contenders, Witlshire’s reply was that it was a constitutional policy.
The problem with this policy is that is provides a distinct advantage to the incumbent as was highlighted in previous articles. The sudden shower of goodwill to associations leading up to elections could be interpreted as strategic and meant to connect with the conscience of ballot bearers.
Should Yassin retain the Presidency it certainly isn’t the end of the world, but it is important that conveyors of the ballot who represent the member associations send convincing signals that they are not going to allow Yassin or anyone else to frustrate the development of our dedicated athletes any longer.
Reliable sources are predicting a tough time at the polls for the current executive, the mood in the world today has changed from inert to revolutionary and there are many examples of this new form of radicalism both within the political and sports realms so don’t be surprised if a changing of the guard occurs. It is possible.
The Arab Spring uprising a few years ago was a stunning example of the new level of activism, while more recent illustrations could be seen in Brexit, Donald Trump ascendancy to the Presidency of the USA and Italy’s referendum results which is being referred to as a ‘nightmare scenario in the heart of Europe’.
These occurrences show the courage of the people so for Yassin and his Establishment to believe that the upcoming elections will be smooth Sailing they had better think again. The impending elections could provide a nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA.

More in this category

Sports

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Dec 07, 2016

Parika Salem Sports Club (PSSC) trounced Hyde Park by four wickets to win the final of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) T20 tournament which concluded on Sunday last at the...
Read More
Zaman Khan triumphs in Flying Ace Cycle Club season closing cycle event

Zaman Khan triumphs in Flying Ace Cycle Club...

Dec 07, 2016

REDS, AN ICON CALLS IT A DAY

REDS, AN ICON CALLS IT A DAY

Dec 07, 2016

Athletes identified for National Elite Camp

Athletes identified for National Elite Camp

Dec 07, 2016

Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

Dec 07, 2016

Don’t blame the GOA solely for the decline of sports in Guyana

Don’t blame the GOA solely for the decline of...

Dec 07, 2016

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint Classic…Golden Blue Echo/ Appealing Harvest dominate day’s events

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint...

Dec 07, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Budget jitters!

    The market is sending signals which cannot be ignored. The rise in both the buying and selling rates for the US dollar... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch