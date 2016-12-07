Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

By Rawle Welch

With the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) election of office bearers’ just weeks away (December 21 to be exact), ballot carriers must know that they have a civic responsibility to elect the best possible candidate for the job of steering

the entity over the next term.

According to GOA Treasurer Garfield Wiltshire, who spoke with Kaieteur Sport via telephone yesterday, in response to the question of whether incumbent President K.A. Juman Yassin will be seeking re-election, he said that no one knows beforehand who are the contesting candidates so he was unable to ascertain the candidate (s) interested in vying for the top post.

Asked further to elucidate on the rather unusual electoral system that does not allow stakeholders to have prior information and confirmation on the contenders, Witlshire’s reply was that it was a constitutional policy.

The problem with this policy is that is provides a distinct advantage to the incumbent as was highlighted in previous articles. The sudden shower of goodwill to associations leading up to elections could be interpreted as strategic and meant to connect with the conscience of ballot bearers.

Should Yassin retain the Presidency it certainly isn’t the end of the world, but it is important that conveyors of the ballot who represent the member associations send convincing signals that they are not going to allow Yassin or anyone else to frustrate the development of our dedicated athletes any longer.

Reliable sources are predicting a tough time at the polls for the current executive, the mood in the world today has changed from inert to revolutionary and there are many examples of this new form of radicalism both within the political and sports realms so don’t be surprised if a changing of the guard occurs. It is possible.

The Arab Spring uprising a few years ago was a stunning example of the new level of activism, while more recent illustrations could be seen in Brexit, Donald Trump ascendancy to the Presidency of the USA and Italy’s referendum results which is being referred to as a ‘nightmare scenario in the heart of Europe’.

These occurrences show the courage of the people so for Yassin and his Establishment to believe that the upcoming elections will be smooth Sailing they had better think again. The impending elections could provide a nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA.