Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Entering the weekend with a slim lead, Guyanese Calvin Ming continues to lead as he managed to secure back-to-back 3rd place finishes in the first two races of the weekend then, followed those results up with a 2nd place

finish.

Driving in Puebla, Mexico on the weekend, the talented young Guyanese racer competed in Round 3 of the F4 NACAM FIA Championship out of 8 total rounds in the 24 race schedule which took place at the Autódromo Miguel E. Abed.

Ming drove his #4 Ram Racing Ford EcoBoost open-wheel car to three consecutive podium finishes despite battling issues with the car they were able to come away with a narrow championship lead.

Ming qualified in P2, and unfortunately, after the start of race # 1, the car developed a problem with its handling while exiting the corners which relegated him to a P3 finish. Some adjustments were done prior to race # 2, which saw him starting in P4, due to the reverse grid formula to make the racing more competitive.

This time around the car started to lose power, and he managed to finish the race in P3 again.

An irregularity was subsequently found in the computer controlled engine management system, shortly before the start of race # 3 which he started in P2. After a closely fought battle from the start to finish of the race, he finished in P2 just behind the winner Giancarlo Vecchi, with Luis Alfonso Perez in P3.

A member of the Ram Racing team which is owned and operated by the retired Mexican Air Force General, Jose Ramos and his son Jose Ramos jnr., and which supports a team of three drivers, Ming will now concentrate on ‘2017 as they take the championship lead to Cancun, Mexico on January 27-29.