Guyanese win MMA fight in Trinidad

Dec 02, 2016 Sports 0

Corwin D’anjou became the first Guyanese Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter to compete in the

‘Octagon’ for Guyana where he won at the 145lbs level in the Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting (CUFF) competition in Trinidad and Tobago last weekend.
Representing Guyana out of the Rising Sun Judo Club, a press release indicated yesterday that “the odds seemed stacked high against D’anjou early, due to unforseen setbacks. The release said that D’anjou was the sole fighter representing the Golden Arrowhead.
“During the fight, Danjou quickly established himself to be a handful in both striking and grappling, which frustrated his opponent to the extent that the latter was disqualified for attempting an illegal blow,” the released said.
D’anjou saved his opponent from having to tap out from an impending submission technique that was in the works. “All in all we were hoping to make a bigger statement and prove like Ronda Rousey did in the UFC, the effectiveness of Judo,” the release continued.
D’anjou was trained/coached solely at the Rising Sun Judo Dojo and would like to thank his family, Club, training partners, CUFF, Kerry Grant and Southern Warriors for their support. The sponsors include Fitness Express, Ricks and Sari Agro Industries and Tracmax.

