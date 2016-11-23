New 1000 homes project will trump PPP’s housing policy—Govt spokesperson

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams-Patterson is of the opinion that the government’s new 1000 homes project will be better than the housing policy under the People’s Progressive Party Civic administration.

Adams-Patterson said yesterday at the People’s National Congress press conference that hundreds of acres of land which were allocated for housing under the PPP administration remain idle and undeveloped.

She said, “Communities were allowed to develop without adequate infrastructure, without water, light and road among other things.”

She said that the 1000 Homes project also known as the Turnkey project which was officially launched at Providence in 2014 by the PPP Government also had major problems.

“However, despite being allocated, and you would know only recently Central Housing and Planning Authority hired a project manager, up to that time 60 completed houses remained to the most part unoccupied.”

Adams-Patterson said that this is because of poor construction coupled with structural faults.

“This programme was riddled with corruption and poor management. It is for this reason; the PNCR supports the new initiative of the Ministry of Communities to replace the 1000 Homes project with apartments and condominiums to provide the critical housing needs for especially low and middle income families.”

The Junior Minister called on the leading institutions to provide incentives and assistance to the house building industry through mortgage financing and short-term loans for repairs and essentials for homes and home improvement.

She said that long-term loans should also be provided for new construction and the rebuilding of condemned housing. The Minister said, “Guyana’s housing problems cannot be considered in isolation from the economy as a whole. It must inevitably be related to the whole process of social and economic development of our country.”

She said that the Ministry has designed what they wish the condominiums to look like. According to her, the ministry is looking to have three to four storey buildings with eight apartments on each level.

“We have identified the areas that we would like these condominiums and apartments to be built. We’re hoping to have this project started definitely in 2017. We have also engaged the Islamic Development Bank that was here about a month ago because of course the government does not have the financing to build all these apartments.”

Regarding the process for persons to apply, the Minister said that the person must first apply to be entered into the CH&PA system. She said that a separate form will be designed for persons who wish not to live in a duplex.

In terms of the class of persons which the project is targeting Adams-Patterson said, “The focus given to us by His Excellency is that the preference must be for state employees, it must be for low income earners and youths.”