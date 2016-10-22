All set for Rising Sun Turf Club and Jumbo Jet Horserace meet

-Over 65 entered

Over 65 horses have been entered for the Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Business entity meet is tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park West Coast Berbice.

Eight races are listed for the day with a total of $4M in prize monies, trophies and other valuables. The feature event is for animals classified E and lower and has a competitive field which includes Spit Fire, Kari Azari, Release the Beast, It’s My Choice, Perfect Windstorm, Media day and Burbon Bullet as they compete over 1400M for a winning prize package of $1.2M and trophy.

The G1 and lower race has the likes of Red Rocket, Big Man Boss, Keep on Swinging, Cat Messiah, Precise Gold, Campador and Rosetta competing for the prize package of $800,000 and trophy over 1400M.

The H2 and lower event has the likes of Appealing Harvest, Big Man Boss, Amazing Run, Isn’t She Charming, Anfield, Rosetta, Princes Paige, Bird Man and Campador over 1100M for a winning package of $500,000 and trophy.

The two years old Guyana bred event will see Snow Prince, Seven Dust, Super Cat, Street Fighter, Irish Baby, Royal Jet, Awesome Cash, Call me Pepper and Miss Olympic sprint showing their mettle over 1100M for the $500,000 and trophy at stake.

The event for animals classified three year old West Indies Maidens that have not earned over $100,000, three year old Guyana Bred Horses and those classified “I” and lower for the prize package of $375,000 and trophy has the likes of Jumbo Gift, Liquid Lion, She So Special, Maid of The cat, Ready for Romance and Miss Christina over 1100M.

The other three events are for animals classified J and Lower, K and lower and L and lower are all 1100M events and over 30 horses entered to compete.

Among the sponsors on board are the Jumbo Jet Enterprise, Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall, Shariff Business enterprise and Racing Stables, Chester Fried Chicken of Bush Lot, West Cost, Berbice and the Rising Sun Cattle Ranch among others.

Apart from the riveting day of horseracing that is expected to unfold, the organisers have also put forward a number of other attractions, including trampoline and bouncy castle for the benefit of the entire family.

The champion jockey, champion stable and champion trainer will all receive trophies and other accolades, compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

Any last minute information can be accessed by calling Fazal Habibulla at Chester Fry Bush Lot West Coast Berbice on Telephone No 232-0232 or 657-7010 or Chandu 624-9063 or 608-9063, Sancho on 602-1567 or Jin Jo on 618-7278 for any details or entry. Race time is 13:00 hrs.

(Samuel Whyte)