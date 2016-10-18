GAPF / Fitness Express Barbell Wars

Marino Jeffrey and Tiniesha Toney are inaugural male and female champs



By Franklin Wilson

They battled all the way to the respective first places in the male and female divisions from among 19 and 5 athletes at the inaugural Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation / Fitness Express, Barbell Wars which took place before a fair sized crowd at the Queens College Auditorium on Sunday last.

Tons of weights were thrown about the competition area as all the athletes sought to outdo each other during the opening round which saw the top 9 males and all 5 females going through.

The intensity of the competition which required athletes completing the 3 first round exercises, squat, military press and power cleans – 20 repetitions each in quick time given the fact that only fastest would advance, tested the endurance levels of all.

Many lay winded on their backs after completing the 3 exercises while others were applauded for showing admirable grit and determination in completing the exercises, including internationally renowned powerlifters, ‘Big’ John Edwards and Winston ‘Little Master’ Stoby both of whom did not make the cut for the finals.

The Wilks formula as used in powerlifting was used to determine the athletes weights they were required to lift based on the weight division they entered.

The body weight of each athlete was also done using a similar Wilks coefficient for each athlete. The upper limit of each weight class was used to determine each coefficient.

Additionally, times amassed for the first round were not utilized in the second round except in the case of Paul Adams and Daniel Sooklall who tied in the second and final round. Sooklall’s time from round one was totaled with his second round time which proved better than Adams’ total time, hence him being given second place and Adams 3rd, overall.

Tiniesha Toney continues to shine in weights sports proving her dedication and commitment yet again with the top spot on the distaff side. Second was Krystal Chanderban, while Shawnell Warner of bodybuilding fame, placed 3rd.

The final round saw the athletes battling in the Deadlift and Benchpress where they were required to do 15 reps each and suitcase hold for 30 seconds with both hands. The intensity was no different from the first round and a few could not complete the Benchpress as it tested their mental and physical endurance.

Meanwhile, in the novelty Deadlift competition, sponsored by Fitness Express, Erwyn Smith emerged as the male winner, while Ms Nessa Bhagwandin was the female champion. They both had the most reps in the 60 seconds that was allotted to each competitor.

The organisers, Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation and Fitness Express is expressing gratitude to sponsors, De Sinco Trading, Trophy Stall and Pizza Hut as well as all the spectators and athletes for participating in this first event to make it a success.

They said that despite some hiccups, they plan to make Barbel Wars an annual event and will be meeting shortly to review same with a view to improving for the second edition.