Young Warriors CC took first innings from Tucber Park

Half centuries by Alex Algoo and Trevon Stanislaus handed host Young Warriors Cricket Club first innings points over Tucber Park in the final preliminary round game of Zone C of the Berbice Cricket Board/New York Business Group two innings Under-19 cricket competition which continued recently.

Host Young Warriors posted 255 all out after they were inserted. Openers Alex Algoo and Trevon Stanislaus added a century partnership with Algoo scoring 87 (12×4 3×6) and Stanislaus 76 (12×4). Bowling for Tucber Park Deon Sinclair took 3 for 31 and Joel Sietaram 3 for 64.

In reply, Tucber Park fell just short as they were bowled out for 250.

Steve Deonarine stroked 104 (11×4 2×6) while Leon Swammy made 49 (4×4) and Seitaram 25. Gevon Schultz claimed 3 for 31, Abdul Ramsammy 3 for 40 and Stanislaus 2 for 65. The competition continues today.