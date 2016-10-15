Latest update October 15th, 2016 12:55 AM

Young Warriors CC took first innings from Tucber Park

Oct 15, 2016 Sports 0

Half centuries by Alex Algoo and Trevon Stanislaus handed host Young Warriors Cricket Club first innings points over Tucber Park in the final preliminary round game of Zone C of the Berbice Cricket Board/New York Business Group two innings Under-19 cricket competition which continued recently.
Host Young Warriors posted 255 all out after they were inserted. Openers Alex Algoo and Trevon Stanislaus added a century partnership with Algoo scoring 87 (12×4 3×6) and Stanislaus 76 (12×4). Bowling for Tucber Park Deon Sinclair took 3 for 31 and Joel Sietaram 3 for 64.
In reply, Tucber Park fell just short as they were bowled out for 250.
Steve Deonarine stroked 104 (11×4 2×6) while Leon Swammy made 49 (4×4) and Seitaram 25. Gevon Schultz claimed 3 for 31, Abdul Ramsammy 3 for 40 and Stanislaus 2 for 65. The competition continues today.

