Parika man dies after crashing into parked trailer

A 23-year-old man died yesterday at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked trailer while trying to save a child.

Dead: Budhram Jainaught

The accident occurred around 10:00 hrs.
The dead man has been identified as Budhram Jainauth, a taxi driver of Lot 5 Unity, Parika, EBE.
According to reports, the 23-year-old was driving his father’s car, bearing registration number PMM 9055 when the accident occurred.
Reports are that the young man, who was on his way to patch a tire for his father’s Canter truck, noticed a little girl running across the public road and swerved.
He ended up losing control of his vehicle and collided into the back of a trailer that was parked on the roadway.
The older Jainauth, yesterday, explained that the owner of the trailer said that the trailer was pitched along the roadside and was awaiting repairs.
He told the police that he parked his trailer there because the repair shop was close by.
He also said that the doctors at the hospital told him that they assumed his son died from a puncture in the back of his head.
“The people at the hospital say that he knock di back of he head and he was bleeding from the injury. Since it was di back of di car that knock di trailer, di impact came from the back and so that is how he died.”
A post mortem is still to be done to determine the exact cause of death.
The man noted that he spoke with his son a couple hours before he died. “We does normally go out and catch fish early in the morning and this time when we came back, I send he to fix this tire and pay this bill and then I get a call saying that he get in a accident,” the man explained.

