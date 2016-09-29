City vendors ask…Where will we go?

Vendors are now contemplating their next move after they were informed by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) that the area they currently occupy, will have to be vacated by December.

Some of the vendors at Lombard and Hadfield Streets expressed concerns since the Council is allegedly “dilly-dallying” in finding an alternative vending area.

One of the vendors, who requested anonymity, said that she left the temporary vending area and went back to selling on the road at the risk of being fined, in order to support her two children. The mother of two said that she feels as though the vendors are being neglected by the City Council.

“They have no time with the vendors, nor are they listening to us when we ask them for help. We have children to look after and bills to pay but they seem to be least interested.”

‘The woman said that the way that city council is handling the issue is not only “ineffective” but it is strenuous on her and her children. She further said that the vendors are aware that they sometimes “encumbered” the roadways before they were moved to their present location.

They contended that the government is not creating jobs but is treating the vendors who are trying to make a simple living without any respect.

Another vendor who identified herself as Shevon, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, stated that she and most of the vendors are tired of the City Council and the “royal run around.”

“They are just saying and not doing, it’s frustrating so I stopped paying attention to them. “

Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan, who was later contacted by Kaieteur News, stated that even though the City Council is not clear on where it can place the vendors, it is working on forming a marketing committee to assist the vendors in finding a permanent place.

He also said that not only will the committee help the vendors but it will assist the public in other ways as well.