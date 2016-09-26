Women’s Development League 2016 – District Two – Berbice … West Side Conquerors needle KK Warriors; Demerara Queens edge NA Warriors

By Franklin Wilson



West Side Conquerors of Berbice and Demerara Queens of Linden notched victories when the Women’s Development League, District Two – Berbice continued yesterday at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice yesterday afternoon.

In fading sunlight, home team, West Side Conquerors in their first competitive match at this level began their career in victorious fashion when they needled Kuru Kururu Warriors in a match that was shortened due to the late arrival of the visiting team.

Kudos are in order for the West Side Conquerors team and management for playing the match despite the KK Warriors side turning up over an hour late. When the match got underway after 17:00hrs, the eager Conquerors went about conquering their opposition immediately by taking the fight to them.

They did not show much signs of a rookie side as they moved the ball around in the 7-a-side format admirably. Much of the action took place in the KK Warriors half of the field but to their credit, they defended stoutly.

The first half of the 40 minute clash ended with the score locked at 0-0. The second half commenced with the home team, urged on by the few home fans which sounded like a huge crowd urging on the young lasses and they delivered their first goal at this level in the 31st minute.

Captain Rebekah Nurse received the ball in the final third and with two Warriors defenders to beat she did exactly that before hitting the ball into the back of the nets for what was a historic strike.

KK Warriors created a few chances but were not able to make it count as the Conquerors stood firm in defence, even in fading light.

The opening match produced a hard fought 2-1 win for Linden’s Demerara Queens over New Amsterdam Warriors. The Queens took the early lead against the home team as they left no room for the Warriors to settle.

Lesia Parkinson it was who hammered home the first goal in the 7th minute which afforded the visitors some time to settle. Playing the full length of the field with just 7 players including Under-15s would always be challenging for these teams in this development league but the teams tried their best even though visibly tired.

NA Warriors though, struck back to equalize in the 21st minute thanks to a Natasha Halley goal which brought back life into the home team’s play.

The Queens were now on the back foot as the momentum shifted back to the home side. But with lots more work to be done by the players in reaching to the next level of competitiveness, the Queens showed that they are aiming towards that when they touched in the winning goal.

Sherrilyn Kingston it was who ensured that her teams long drive from the Bauxite Mining Town was not in vain when she scored in the 34th minute to the delight of her teammates and the coaching staff.

One match in District One – Georgetown is scheduled for Wednesday at the Guyana Defence Force ground, Camp Ayangana when the home team, GDF welcome Foxy Ladies of West Demerara.

